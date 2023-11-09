Man accuses gay partner of forgery, physical torture in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 9 A youth in West Bengal's Nadia district on Thursday approached the local police station accusing his gay partner of forgery and physical torture.

The victim has claimed that he has been in a relationship for the last ten years, with his same-sex partner Somnath Pal, who is currently settled outside the state for professional reasons. Whenever the accused came to West Bengal he used to spend some days with the victim at the latter’s rented accommodation at Nabadwip in Nadia district.

The victim has accused that with the promise of living together forever, the accused took money frequently from the victim. The latter even handed his gold-chain to the accused, as per the police complaint.

The victim has alleged that the approach of his partner towards him started changing since the last couple of years and the accused started physically torturing him frequently whenever he came to visit his place.

The victim also accused that he had to undergo treatment a number of times because of the physical assault.

At the same time, the victim accused that the pressure for money supply continued. Finally, the victim came to know that his partner was in a parallel relationship with another youth also in Nadia district. Finally, the victim filed a complaint against his partner at Nabadwip Police station. The police have started an investigation in the matter.

