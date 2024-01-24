Man alleges illegal detention & torture by K’taka Police, files complaint

Bengaluru, Jan 24 A complaint has been lodged against the Karnataka Police for the alleged illegal detention and torture of a man.

Venkat, a resident of Konanakunte locality in Bengaluru, has filed the complaint with the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and the Human Rights Commission.

The complaint has been lodged against Sub-Inspector Santhosh Gowda, police constables Dhyan Prakash and Sachin attached to the Cottonpet police station in Bengaluru.

According to the complaint, Venkat had gone to Mulbagal town on January 12. He took a lift to reach his native village from a person called Mani.

Cottonpet police were searching for Mani in connection with a case registered under IPC Section 420. The police tracked Mani and also detained Venkat. Though there was no connection between Venkat and Mani, the complainant was kept in a lodge for three days.

In the complaint, Venkat said that during questioning, the police allegedly threatened him of an encounter and that they would see to it that he loses his job.

Venkat’s family had lodged a missing case with the Upparpet police station in Bengaluru. As Venkat was allowed to call his wife once in a day, the Upparpet police tracked him, and finally he was released.

Venkat had claimed that he was illegally detained, abused him with vulgar language, assaulted and threatened.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor