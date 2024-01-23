Man arrested at Delhi airport, impersonation scam exposed

New Delhi, Jan 23 A man was caught by immigration officials at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport , who has been allegedly accused of orchestrating an elaborate impersonation scheme to cheat authorities for monetary gains.

The incident came to light during arrival immigration clearance on January 19.

The FIR accessed by IANS said that Vijai Mohandoss, a resident of Mangalur, Tamil Nadu, arrived on flight from Birmingham with a passport issued on November 8 2023. However, discrepancies were noticed when officials cross-checked his travel history.

According to immigration records, Vijai had previously departed from India on January 17, 2020 using a different passport and later on March 10, 2021 from Bangalore using the same passport.

Oddly, the camera image associated with the March 10, 2021 departure did not match the person who appeared on January 19, 2024.

Further investigation revealed that the passport used for the departure on March 10, 2021 was reported lost as per the Directorate of Registration and Immigration, Legal, and Statistics (DRILS) status on November 8, 2023. This raised suspicions that someone had posed as an imposter during the departure from Bangalore.

“Besides, there is no corresponding arrival record available in our UCF (Unique Case File) against the departure record dated 17/01/2020. It is pertinent to mention here in order to have monetary gain or otherwise, the pax, as mentioned above, sent his passport through courier or the other modes deemed fit to other Indian national residing in India to seek the departure immigration clearance from Bangalore on 10.03.2021 posing an imposter,” read the FIR.

It is alleged that Vijai Mohandoss, for monetary gain or other motives, sent his passport through courier or other means to an individual residing in India. This imposter then used the passport to clear departure immigration on March 10, 2021 from Bangalore, as per FIR.

Based on these findings, the Delhi Police have registered a case at the IGIA police station under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor