Man arrested for hacking woman relative to death in Bengal's Nadia

Kolkata, Dec 27 A man in West Bengal's Nadia district was arrested on Saturday for hacking his niece-in-law to death following a family dispute, police said.

The incident was reported from the Gopinathpur panchayat area under Palashipara police station in Nadia.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's family, the police arrested the accused from near his house after an all-night search. He was to be produced before a local court, with police aiming to seek his custody for further questioning.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Shampa Biswas, aged 27, who had married Uttam Biswas a few years ago.

Local residents alleged that Biswas and his uncle, Sufal Biswas, 52, had a long-standing family feud. On Friday, the dispute escalated to a violent level. During the argument between the two families, the uncle allegedly attacked Shampa with a sharp weapon, striking her in the neck.

The screams and commotion from the two families alerted the neighbours, who rushed to the house and found Shampa lying in a pool of blood. The injured woman was taken to the Palashipara Rural Hospital, where the doctors on duty declared her dead on arrival.

"The trouble in the family had been brewing since Thursday. A day later, after a brief argument, my uncle brought a machete from the house and struck my sister-in-law in the neck. The whole incident happened all of a sudden. My sister-in-law was rescued and taken to the hospital. Then the police were informed. The police came and questioned everyone," Uttam Biswas's brother, Anup Biswas, told local reporters,

Meanwhile, Sufal Biswas had gone missing after the incident but was found and arrested, police said.

"After an overnight search, the accused was arrested yesterday. A murder case has been registered against him. We will seek his custody for further investigation into the matter," a senior officer of Nadia district police said.

Shampa's husband has demanded severe punishment for his uncle, said the police.

According to police sources, the body has been sent to Shaktinagar District Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

