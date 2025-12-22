Man arrested for harassing Bengali singer not affiliated to party, claims Trinamool Congress

Kolkata, Dec 22 The Trinamool Congress on Monday said that the man arrested in connection with the harassment of the Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty was not affiliated with the party.

Trinamool Congress has denied any political connection between the accused and the party.

Addressing a press conference, Bhagwanpur-I block Trinamool president Robin Mandal said, "The arrested individual is in no way associated with the Trinamool Congress. He is not affiliated with the party. The BJP is deliberately trying to politicise this incident."

The reaction from the Trinamool Congress came after BJP leaders, including Shankudeb Panda, claimed that the arrested school owner was affiliated with Trinamool Congress.

He alleged that Panda was spreading this misinformation with a completely malicious intent to tarnish the image of the Trinamool Congress.

He said, "The claims made by Shankudeb Panda are completely baseless. The person accused in this incident is actually a businessman and the owner of a private school. He has no organisational connection with our party at any level. The responsibility for someone's personal crime cannot be placed on a political party."

The Police on Sunday arrested the school owner, accused of harassing Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty.

The district's acting Superintendent of Police, Mitun Kumar Dey, also ordered a departmental inquiry against Shahanshah Haque, the officer-in-charge of Bhagwanpur police station in East Midnapore district, in connection with the incident. He informed that an officer of the SDPO level is investigating the matter.

It was learnt that popular singer Lagnajita had gone to perform at an event of South Point Public School in the Bhagwanpur police station area on Saturday.

The singer claimed that she was harassed during her performance.

The singer claimed that she sang the song 'Jago Ma' from the film 'Devi Chaudhurani'. Shortly afterwards, a man from the audience came onto the stage and attempted to assault her. However, others intervened and removed the man before the situation escalated.

Lagnajita did not sing any further after that incident.

She alleged that the school owner, Mehboob Mallick, behaved rudely towards her and subjected her to verbal abuse after she refused to perform at the event anymore.

Within 24 hours of the incident, police arrested the main accused, Mehboob, based on her complaint.

