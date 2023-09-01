Man arrested for hoax call about terror attack at Mumbai's Hotel Taj

Mumbai, Sep 1 A 36-year-old man has been arrested here on Friday for allegedly making a false call claiming a "terror attack" on the renowned Hotel Taj, the police said.

The arrested individual has been identified as Jagdamba Prasad Singh.

Following a tip-off about the attack on August 31, the Crime Branch initiated an investigation.

The individual had introduced himself as "Mukesh Singh" from Ghaziabad, asserting that two Pakistani individuals were en route via sea to target Hotel Taj.

The Crime Branch traced and detained the caller in Santacruz, Mumbai, saying that the intention behind the call was to incite panic.

Singh is a resident of Golibar Road, Santacruz.

He faces charges under Indian Penal Code section 505 (1) (B) for intending to cause public fear or alarm.

