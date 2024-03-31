Man arrested for killing a garment shop's salesman over altercation in Delhi

New Delhi, March 31 A man has been arrested on the charges of killing a garment shop's salesman after an altercation in the Shastri park area in the national capital, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mustakim, a resident of the area who worked in a garment shop in Chandni Chowk.

The accused was identified as Yaseen (24), a resident of Chauhan Banger.

Information regarding firing of bullets near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park was received on Tuesday following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"Mustakim was shot in the chest and was swiftly taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was then transferred to GTB Hospital for post-mortem," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Initial investigation revealed that Sohail Khan (22), a resident of New Seelampur, and Mustakim, both friends, had decided to visit Ishrat around 00.45 a.m.

"Sohail had married Ishrat, employed as a bar girl at 'The Bang Bang Bar' in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, UP, four years ago, and they have a daughter. However, they divorced in November, 2023," said the DCP.

After divorcing Sohail, Ishrat intended to marry Yaseen.

"On the day of incident, Yaseen harboured dislike towards Sohail and Mustakim visiting Ishrat, leading to a confrontation," said the DCP.

Yaseen fired at least three rounds at Mustakim in which the latter suffered chest injury.

"Two empty shells and one live round of 7.65 mm were recovered at the scene," the DCP said, adding that the accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the commission of crime has been recovered.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor