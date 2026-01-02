Man arrested for playing anti-national song on loudspeaker near temple in Palghar

Palghar, Jan 2 The Maharashtra Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for playing the provocative song “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” at high volume near a temple in Chinchoti in Palghar, sparking outrage among residents.

According to the FIR registered at Naigaon Police Station, Sub-Inspector Pankaj Kilje, while patrolling the area in a private vehicle around 1.30 p.m., heard the anti-national song blaring from Ruhann Hair Cutting Salon in Karamdpada, located opposite the Durga Mata Mandir.

The song, streamed via Bluetooth from a mobile phone to the salon’s loudspeaker and audible on the street, was considered a serious threat to India’s sovereignty, unity, and public peace, with the potential to incite enmity and communal tension.

Upon entering the salon, SI Kilje found two individuals: Guljari Raju Sharma (51), a local resident and salon worker, and Abdul Rahman Sadruddin Shah (25), originally from Gauri Sirajpur village in Lalganj, Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Investigations revealed that Shah was streaming the song from the YouTube app on his Techno Spark Go 2021 phone.

Locals, angered by the incident, detained Shah and handed him over to the police. The content of the song was subsequently verified on his device by authorities.

The incident caused considerable tension among residents in the busy Chinchoti neighbourhood, given its proximity to the Durga Mata Mandir.

Following the verification, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Shah under BNS Section 197(1)(d) for acts prejudicial to national integration. Shah was arrested immediately, while no charges were reported against Sharma, the salon worker.

Police have stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities emphasised that acts threatening national unity or inciting public unrest would not be tolerated.

This case highlights growing concerns over the circulation of provocative content in public spaces and the need for vigilance to maintain communal harmony, particularly in sensitive neighbourhoods.

