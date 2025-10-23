Man, arrested for rape attempt on minor, commits 'suicide' in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Oct 23 In a dramatic twist to the case related to a "sexual assault" on a minor girl in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district, the accused, Narayan Rao, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake while he was being taken to court by police.

The police recovered the body of Narayan Rao from Komaticheruvu lake on the outskirts of Tuni town on Thursday morning.

The accused was being taken to be produced before a magistrate. En route, the accused requested the police to stop the vehicle to attend the nature's call.

According to police, he allegedly jumped into the lake and drowned.

Police could not recover his body last night due to the darkness. The search operation resumed Thursday morning, and the expert swimmers pulled out the body.

Tension prevailed near the lake as Narayan Rao's family tried to stop the police from shifting the body for post-mortem examination. The family disputed the claim that he died by suicide and alleged that he was murdered. The family members alleged that they were not provided with information about the incident.

Rao, said to be associated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was arrested for the alleged attempt to sexually assault a minor girl at the Jagannadhagiri Gurukulam, a residential school.

Rao, who was in his 60s, had allegedly lured a 13-year-old student of Class 8 away from the school premises. The accused had gained the girl's trust by deceitful words, even making her believe he was her grandfather.

He allegedly took the girl to a garden on the outskirts of Tuni, where he attempted to commit the assault on her. On Wednesday, a video surfaced, showing a man confronting Rao, asking why he had brought the young girl to the bushes and why he had asked her to remove her clothes.

Outraged villagers and the girl's relatives confronted Rao, beat him up, and handed him over to the police.

The incident had triggered widespread outrage, with the girl's family, villagers, and Dalit community leaders staging a protest. They demanded immediate justice and the suspension of the school's principal for negligence.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh expressed shock and assured severe punishment for the guilty.

He said in a statement that the police have registered a case under the POCSO Act, meant for the protection of children from sexual offences, and have taken the accused into custody.

Lokesh, who is currently on a visit to Australia, urged officials to take strong measures to ensure the safety of students, especially girls, studying in Gurukul schools, hostels, and government institutions.

Opposition YSR Congress Party staged protests in support of the survivor's family. The party's women's wing leaders expressed solidarity with the girl's family and demanded stringent punishment for the guilty.

