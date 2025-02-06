Man arrested for raping minor in Bengal's Sonarpur

Kolkata, Feb 6 A 52-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning for raping a minor girl at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The accused raped the minor victim multiple times after blackmailing her of making some of her private pictures, captured and stored in his mobile phone, viral on social media.

The accused man will be presented at a district court on Thursday. He had been framed under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The case was filed based on a complaint by the victim's grandparents.

According to them, some time back, the victim was allured by the accused to come to his house to show her some special features on his mobile phone.

When the minor visited his home, the accused raped her and thereafter took some obscene snaps on his mobile phone. Thereafter, the accused raped her a couple of times more by threatening to make her photos viral.

Initially, the victim minor, who was in a state of shock, did not reveal anything to anyone. But finally, on Wednesday night, she confided to her grandmother about what had happened to her. The family members approached the police and the accused man was arrested.

Sources from the District Police claimed that the accused confessed to his crime during interrogation.

West Bengal had been in the negative headlines over several cases of rape and rape and murder in the state, and in many incidents, the victims were minors.

The most gruesome case was the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on the premises of the medical facility in August, 2024.

The accused in R.G. Kar case was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

