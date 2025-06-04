Man arrested for raping, murdering 80-year-old woman in Karnataka

Kolar, June 4 A man has been arrested on charges of raping and murdering an 80-year-old woman in Srinivasapura town of Karnataka's Kolar district.

The police have apprehended the accused, who has since been remanded to judicial custody.

The accused has been identified as 37-year-old Baba Jaan, a resident of Gaffar Khan Mohalla in Srinivasapura.

According to the police, the victim's body was discovered on Monday evening at a garage near an open field on Mulbagal Road in Srinivasapura town.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been raped and murdered.

The victim had left home two days ago, informing her family that she would visit the church at Srinivasapura.

The woman stayed in Srinivasapura for two days, and on Monday evening, when the woman was waiting for a bus to return home, the accused targeted her.

The accused spoke to her to ensure she was alone.

He then allegedly lifted and carried her to an isolated place, where he brutally raped her before strangling her to death.

The accused also robbed Rs 15,000 from her bag.

During their investigation, the police obtained CCTV footage from a nearby shop, which captured the accused lifting the victim and hurriedly carrying her away.

While the police were gathering information, the accused returned to the crime scene to observe the unfolding events. Alert police personnel identified and apprehended him.

The accused later confessed to committing the crime to rob the victim's money and jewellery.

The victim's family has urged the police to "kill" the accused due to the heinous nature of the crime.

More details regarding the incident are yet to emerge.

On August 21, 2024, the Chintamani police had arrested a 28-year-old labourer for sexually assaulting a 65-year-old woman on the hospital premises in the wee hours.

Based on a complaint by the staffers at the Chintamani government hospital, the police launched a hunt and nabbed the accused.

