Man arrested for repeated sexual assault of 14-year-old daughter at home in Bengal's Usthi

Kolkata, Nov 8 In a shocking incident, the police arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter multiple times at their home in the Usthi area of South 24 Parganas district, following a complaint by the girl’s mother.

The arrest of the accused father, identified as Ashadul Sheikh, happened after the police raided Najra village in the Deula area on Saturday, prompting a significant reaction among the local residents.

Additional Superintendent of police for the Diamond Harbour Police District, Mithun Kumar Dey, confirmed the arrest of the accused to media persons on Saturday.

"We have arrested the accused father, Ashadul Sheikh, who sexually assaulted his minor daughter multiple times under coercion," Dey stated, adding that the arrest was made with assistance from the Diamond Harbour Inspector-in-Charge.

"A case has been registered against the father based on the complaint. Investigation is on," he added

According to sources in the Usthi police station, a minor girl accused her father of raping her multiple times in Najra village of Deula area after finding her alone in their house.

The incident came to light approximately 15 days ago when the girl's mother became suspicious after observing her daughter crying alone at home, according to family sources.

Upon asking, the minor girl disclosed that her father had sexually assaulted her repeatedly when she was alone in their house. Following this, the victim's mother filed a written complaint with the Usthi police station, leading to the immediate action.

Based on the complaint, police swiftly arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, the minor victim was rescued with the help of the Diamond Harbour Women's Police Station and underwent a medical examination at the Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital.

Local residents and the victim's mother have demanded strict punishment for the accused father, emphasising the gravity of the crime.

