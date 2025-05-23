Man Arrested for Secretly Filming Women in Bengaluru Metro and Posting Videos Online

A man accused of sharing photos and videos of women commuters on the Bengaluru Metro has been arrested and is under police questioning. The police registered a first information report on Wednesday after a user on X flagged the Instagram account called Bangalore Metro Clicks, also known as @metro_chicks. The account, which had over 5,000 followers, posted images and videos of women travelling on trains and platforms without their knowledge.

All photos and videos were deleted from the Instagram account, which has now been removed. Police confirmed that none of the women appeared to be aware they were being filmed or photographed.

The accused, identified as 27-year-old Diganth from Haveri, Karnataka, was arrested on Friday in the Peenya area of Bengaluru. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B Jagalasar said Diganth works in the accounts department of a private company. He reportedly took the photos and videos during his daily commute.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: DCP Lokesh B. Jagalsar says, "With regard to an Instagram page named 'Bangalore Metro Chicks', which was uploading voyeuristic videos of women commuters on the Bengaluru Metro without their consent or knowledge, a case was registered at the police station on… pic.twitter.com/FkBYJyVr58 — IANS (@ians_india) May 23, 2025

