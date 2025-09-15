Man arrested for sexually harassing woman animal lover in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 15 The Karnataka Police on Monday arrested a man on charges of sexually harassing a female animal lover within Amrutahalli police station limits in Bengaluru.

The accused has been identified as Manjunath. According to police, the incident took place on September 7 at 11.50 p.m., and the victim, an animal lover, filed a complaint. Considering the case seriously, the police launched a hunt for the accused and arrested him after tracking him down.

Police stated that the victim, a young woman, noticed a stray dog wailing after being hit by a vehicle. She stopped her car and rescued the dog from the roadside. The accused, who was passing by on a bike, noticed her and went away.

While the victim was cleaning her hands to wash off the blood stains of the dog at a nearby petrol bunk, the accused approached her on the bike, touched her inappropriately, and escaped from the spot. The woman then went to the Amrutahalli police station and lodged a complaint. In her statement, she said that the accused had touched her private parts and fled, urging legal action against him.

The police have registered a case of sexual harassment against the accused and are investigating the matter. Further details are yet to emerge.

The Karnataka Police had arrested a man and his son after the CCTV footage of a woman being sexually harassed in public in the Bengaluru Rural district went viral on social media on June 24. The arrested were identified as John Richard (23) and his father, Kanika Swamy.

A woman was allegedly sexually harassed, beaten up, and abused in full public view near Bengaluru on June 23. The disturbing incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The woman was out to buy groceries around 4 p.m. in Renuka Yellamma Layout near Mailasandra, nearly 12 km away from Bengaluru, when a group of men blocked her way. The footage showed the men following her and trying to touch and speak with her. At one point, one of the men was seen slapping her as she struggled to get away.

The men reportedly thrashed her when she tried to resist the harassment and defend herself. In the clip, she was seen trying to fight back. She was later rescued by locals and a friend of hers. However, the friend has been arrested for beating up one of the men who harassed her. Shortly after, the accused allegedly stormed into the woman's neighbourhood and attacked the residents who had come to her rescue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor