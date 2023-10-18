Man arrested for strangling, slitting throat of woman in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 18 A man who strangled a woman and slit her throat with the cutter in Delhi has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Sundar Nagri.

Police said that on August 27, 2023, a call was received at the Sadar Bazar police station regarding a murder.

Upon arriving at the scene, a house in Sadar Bazar, SI Neelam discovered the body of a woman in a room on the second floor, drenched in blood, and bearing injuries on her neck.

During the investigation, the deceased's mobile phone was examined, along with more than 100 CCTV footage recordings, which revealed that Deepak had communicated with her on the day of the incident.

"Deepak was observed heading towards the victim's house on the morning of the incident, and he was identified by her younger sister. Subsequently, multiple raids were conducted at his possible hideouts, but they yielded no results. Technical surveillance was also conducted, revealing that the suspect was moving from Delhi to Haridwar," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Manoj Kumar Meena said.

Call detail records also showed that the victim and the accused frequently communicated with each other.

"Deepak was cautious and stopped using his known phone numbers, instead opting to contact her from random numbers," the DCP said.

A joint raid was carried out by the Sadar Bazar police station and Ops North in Haridwar, but it was discovered that the accused had returned to Delhi. “A parallel team in the NCR was activated to pursue this new lead. This team engaged informants and, based on the information received, arrested accused Deepak on Tuesday after a cat-and-mouse chase in Nand Nagri," said the DCP.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Deepak and the woman had known each other for many years and had been in a relationship for 3-4 years.

"The woman would occasionally demand money from him, and when her demands were not met, she would verbally abuse him. Deepak wanted to break free from this relationship because he was employed at a clothing store at a low salary," said the officer.

Just 4-5 days before the incident, the woman had asked Deepak for Rs 10,000, which he had expressed his inability to provide. “When Deepak came to visit the woman at her home on the day of the incident, a heated argument ensued between the two. In the course of this argument, Deepak first strangled the woman with his hand and then used a chunni to strangle her again. When the woman lost consciousness, he stabbed her in the throat with a nearby cutter," the officer added.

