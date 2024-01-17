Man arrested for suspiciously gathering information about women officers in K'taka govt

Bengaluru, Jan 17 Karnataka police have arrested a man on the charges of suspiciously gathering information about women officers working in various government departments.

Claiming himself to be the personal assistant of Chief Minister's Secretary, the accused, identified as Vikram Gopalaswamy, used to gather information about women officers in Vidhana Soudha and other government departments.

The accused also claimed that he was the personal assistant of Minister for Revenue.

He called up government offices claiming to be from DGP's office and from the office of the Police Commissioner in Bengaluru.

One of the women officers had lodged a complaint against Gopalaswamy at the Vidhana Soudha police station.

The police have immediately arrested Gopalaswamy and during, initial probe it was found that the accused is a son of a retired officer.

The investigation is on regarding the motive of the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor