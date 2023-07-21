Man arrested for trying to enter Mamata Banerjee’s residence with arms

The Kolkata police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly trying to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat with arms and drugs in his vehicle. Mamata Banerjee was at her residence when the incident took place.The police identified the man as Noor Alam and said that he was arrested after he tried to drive a black car with a ‘Police’ sticker to Banerjee’s residence on Harish Chatterjee Street. He was wearing a black coat and was caught during naka checking, the police said.

The man was carrying arms, one kukri, ganja and several identity cards of different agencies like BSF and others. He wanted to meet the chief minister. This is a serious issue. We are trying to find out what was his actual purpose,” Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal told reporters.The vehicle was also seized by the police. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, demanded the suspension of the Kolkata police commissioner and the inspector in charge of Kalighat police station over the incident.

This is the actual job of the police. They should ensure tight security of the VIPs. Their task is to prevent this kind of incident. Their job is not to book the Opposition party workers and carry out atrocities on them. Their job is not to help TMC workers indulge in electoral malpractices. I demand the immediate suspension of Kolkata police commissioner and inspector in charge of Kalighat police station over this lapse in CM’s security,” Adhikari said.