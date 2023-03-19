Man arrested from Bihar for posting fake video of violent propaganda in TN

Patna, March 19 One person has been arrested from Muzaffarpur district in a joint operation conducted by Tamil Nadu and Bihar police on Sunday for uploading a fake video on social media claiming that Bihari workers are being attacked in the southern state.

The accused has been identified as Upendra Sahani, who had uploaded the video from his cellphone in Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, sparking tension both in Bihar and the southern state.

After uploading the video, he had fled to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Confirming the arrest, Manoj Kumar Saha, a sub-inspector at the Sadar police station in Muzaffarpur, said that the accused will be produced before a local court on Monday.

