Man arrested in Assam for attacking wild elephants
By IANS | Published: December 12, 2023 09:54 AM2023-12-12T09:54:57+5:302023-12-12T09:55:02+5:30
Guwahati, Dec 12 Forest officials in Assam’s Golaghat district arrested a man for attacking wild elephants.
The arrested person has been identified as Kamal Gowala.
According to the Golaghat Forest Department, the accused attacked a herd of elephants that was traveling through the Thuramukh Abhoyjan area.
Following this, a Department team carried out a search operation and apprehended Gowala in accordance with the Wild Life Protection Act, an official said.
He is currently being questioned by the forest authorities.
Meanwhile, a Department official claimed that the accused has acknowledged that he and a few other men attacked the wild jumbos.
