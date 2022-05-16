Man arrested in Bihar for making fake FB ID of Amit Shah

By IANS | Published: May 16, 2022 03:10 PM2022-05-16T15:10:21+5:302022-05-16T15:20:36+5:30

Patna, May 16 The Gopalganj police have arrested a person for allegedly creating a fake Facebook ID of ...

Man arrested in Bihar for making fake FB ID of Amit Shah | Man arrested in Bihar for making fake FB ID of Amit Shah

Man arrested in Bihar for making fake FB ID of Amit Shah

Next

Patna, May 16 The Gopalganj police have arrested a person for allegedly creating a fake Facebook ID of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and making abusive remarks about former MLA of Baikunthpur, Mithilesh Tiwari.

The incident came to light after Tiwari filed a complaint with the Mohamadpur police on Sunday.

After investigation, the police arrested a person named Vicky Kumar Singh.

"We have arrested a person named Vicky Kumar Singh from Devkali village," said Anand Kumar, SHO of Mohamadpur police station.

Following the arrest of Vicky, former JD-U MLA Manjeet Singh reached Mohamadpur with his supporters and sat on a dharna. Following this, the police released Vicky after he filled a bond in the police station.

Sources said that Manjeet Singh has a strong rivalry with Mithilesh Tiwari.

Manjeet Singh claimed that the police arrested Vicky without registering an FIR against him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Facebook id of union homeFacebook id of union homeVicky kumar singhMLAAmit ShahUttar pradesh assembly electionsBharatiya janata party mlaNational executive of rashtriya swayamsevak sanghAssam pradesh bharatiya janata party