Man arrested in Bihar for making fake FB ID of Amit Shah
By IANS | Published: May 16, 2022 03:10 PM2022-05-16T15:10:21+5:302022-05-16T15:20:36+5:30
Patna, May 16 The Gopalganj police have arrested a person for allegedly creating a fake Facebook ID of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and making abusive remarks about former MLA of Baikunthpur, Mithilesh Tiwari.
The incident came to light after Tiwari filed a complaint with the Mohamadpur police on Sunday.
After investigation, the police arrested a person named Vicky Kumar Singh.
"We have arrested a person named Vicky Kumar Singh from Devkali village," said Anand Kumar, SHO of Mohamadpur police station.
Following the arrest of Vicky, former JD-U MLA Manjeet Singh reached Mohamadpur with his supporters and sat on a dharna. Following this, the police released Vicky after he filled a bond in the police station.
Sources said that Manjeet Singh has a strong rivalry with Mithilesh Tiwari.
Manjeet Singh claimed that the police arrested Vicky without registering an FIR against him.
