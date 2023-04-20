Man arrested in Delhi's East Azad Nagar for offering lift and robbing people

New Delhi, April 20 A notorious robber, who used to offer lift and then rob people of their money, was arrested from Delhi's East Azad Nagar area, a police official said on Thursday.

Identified as Gautam Diwakar (40), a resident of Shahdara area, the accused was also declared proclaimed offender in two cases and was absconding to evade his arrest.

Diwakar was also found previously involved in five criminal cases registered across the city.

According to police, on January 6, when the complainant was waiting for a bus at GPO bus stop, Kashmere Gate, Diwakar along with his accomplice Pankaj and Sajan offered a ride to him.

"They assured him to drop at Badarpur in their Wagon-R car. The complainant accepted the ride and when they covered a certain distance, all the three accused robbed him of Rs 75,000," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch).

During investigation, police received information about Diwakar, presently residing somewhere in East Azad Nagar in Shahdara area.

