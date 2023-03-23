Man arrested on charges of killing teenager in Assam

Guwahati, March 23 A 32-year-old man has been arrested on the charges of killing a teenager after an altercation over playing video game on his mobile in Assam's Cachar district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Monday when the accused, Dipak Nath, asked the teenager to stop playing video games as examinations were nearing.

However, Manmohan Nath, the deceased's father, claimed: "My son went to Dipak Nath's residence while I was away, and following a verbal altercation, he took my child to a field, beat him, and left him there. As I rushed my son to hospital, the doctors pronounced him dead."

Although the brawl appeared to have begun over a mobile video game, Cachar district superintendent of police Numal Mahato indicated there may have been other factors at play.

"After visiting the victim's house, it appears that there was no family conflict. Before making a judgement, we will learn more during the interrogation of the main suspect, who has already been apprehended," he said.

Based on complaint of Mahendra Nath, the Police arrested Dipak Nath on Wednesday evening.

The local police claimed that a different aspect was also discovered during the primary investigation.

