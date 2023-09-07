Man arrested with 2.465 kg of smuggled gold in Bhubaneswar

New Delhi, Sep 7 The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a man and recovered 2.465 kg of foreign-marked smuggled gold in the form of biscuits and bars during raids in Bhubaneswar, an official said on Thursday.

The official stated that the raids were conducted based on specific intelligence at multiple premises in Bhubaneshwar.

"Investigations revealed that the gold was illegally smuggled into the country. Accordingly, it has been seized, and one person arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act," said the official.

The accused was presented before a local court which remanded him to fourteen days of judicial custody after the official stated that he wasn't

required for further interrogation.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

