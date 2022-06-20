Man arrested with ganja worth Rs 6L in Goa

Panaji, June 20 The Goa Police on Monday seized ganja weighing 6 kgs, worth Rs 6 lakhs and arrested one person for allegedly possessing it.

Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police (crime branch) told that one Om Prakash (29) from Rajasthan has been arrested for the alleged illegal possession of ganja.

He said that seized ganja was worth Rs 6 lakhs in the international market.

The Goa Police are further investigating the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor