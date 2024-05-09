Man axed to death in UP, wife among three arrested

Lucknow, May 9 A man was axed to death on Thursday and three people, including his wife, her paramour and his friend have been arrested in Kushabhari village on the outskirts of Lucknow.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Pradeep Gautam.

Rekha, the wife of the deceased, admitted to having killed Pradeep along with her lover and his friend because he refused to accept her affair.

Rekha's lover Sonu Pal and his friend Raju Gautam, residents of the same village, have also been arrested, the police spokesman said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor