Man beaten, sexually assaulted in east Delhi; 3 held

New Delhi, Aug 4 A 26-year-old man was thrashed, sexually assaulted, and robbed of his car key, cash, and mobile phone in east Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The perpetrators recorded a video of the victim and then attempted to extort Rs 50,000 from him in exchange for deleting the video.

According to the police, Preet Vihar police station received a call from Dr. Hedgewar Hospital at around 2 a.m. on July 28 reporting an incident.

A police team reached the hospital, where they found an injured victim undergoing treatment and was unable to give a statement.

Subsequently on July 29, the complainant provided his statement to the police.

According to the complainant, he and his girlfriend were at a cafe on Vikas Marg, where they ordered wine. Later, the waiter there presented a bill of Rs 2,600, to which he objected to. This led to heated arguments, during which the cafe staff verbally and physically assaulted him.

"The situation escalated, and the victim was forcefully taken into a car, where he was beaten while being driven towards Meerut. Upon reaching Gang Nahar, the accused physically abused him, and they robbed Rs 8,000, his car key, and mobile. Subsequently, they abandoned him near Vivekanand Mahila College, Vivek Vihar, in an injured state. His family members took him to Dr. Hedgewar Hospital for treatment," said an official.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested three accused, the official said.

A manhunt has been initiated to nab other accused in the case, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor