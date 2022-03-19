Man beaten to death after dispute during Holi celebrations, 3 held (LD)

Gurugram, March 19 Gurugram police have arrested 3 persons for allegedly beating to death a 45-year-old man after a dispute arose during Holi celebrations in Kanhai village of Gurugram.

The police had booked five persons on charges of murder in this connection.

Those arrested have been identified as Mithun, 29, Vivek, 21, and Asif alias Ashu, 19, all residents of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

During questioning the accused disclosed to the police that the victim, Rajender, and the accused are relatives and during the Holi celebrations on Friday, a verbal spat between them turned ugly and they hit Rajender with sticks and bricks on his face and head and fled from the spot. They all work as sweepers.

"A team of Sector-40 police station led by assistant sub-inspector with the help of police techniques nabbed the culprits on Saturday from Gurugram. The remaining two accused will be arrested soon," Subhash Boken, the spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

Earlier, Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother Aman, a case of murder and other relevant sections of the IPC had been registered against the culprits at the Sector-40 police station, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor