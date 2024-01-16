Man beaten to death in Assam over financial dispute

Guwahati, Jan 16 A man in Assam's Cachar district was allegedly been beaten to death by a group of men after a fight broke out between them over financial dispute, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said that the incident occurred late on Monday night when one of the injured, Shakib Hussain, living in the same neighbourhood, was attacked by a group of men led by Anwar Hussain, a local resident.

"Riaz Uddin Laskar aka Babu, 27, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), where he succumbed to injury while undergoing treatment," the police said.

Numal Mahatta, Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP), said that the fight broke out due to a long-running rivalry over money between the families of Anwar Hussain and Shakib Hussain.

"Shakib Hussain and his companions were attacked by a group of persons led by Anwar Hussain with sharp weapons, resulting in Riaz Uddin's injuries and eventual death. Further inquiry is underway and a complaint has been filed," Mahatta added.

Police said that after the incident, a group of angry locals attacked Anwar Hussain's house and vandalised some valuable items, including his motorcycle.

However, the alleged accused men fled before the police reached the spot.

"They escaped from the house after committing the offence but we apprehended one woman Sulbanu Begum, 30, for being involved in this incident," the police added.

Two complaints have been received by the Dholai police station, one about the alleged murder and the other regarding vandalism, according to the Officer in-charge Manoj Barua.

"We are looking into the situation, and cases will be filed under the relevant provisions. The culprits will be caught," the officer added.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was sent for an autopsy report at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

--IANS

