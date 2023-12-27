Man beaten to death in Delhi, two nabbed

New Delhi, Dec 27 A man was beaten with sticks to death in west Delhi by a group of individuals, an official said on Wednesday, adding that they have apprehended two accused.

The deceased was identified as Saurav Upadhyay a.k.a Rishi, a resident of Sagarpur area.

According to police, on Monday, information of a medico-legal case (MLC) regarding one male person brought dead was received at Janakpuri police station.

In the meantime complainant, Gaurav Upadhyay, brother of the deceased, came to the police station and stated that he came to know that his brother had been beaten to death by some accused persons.

During the investigation, a witness of the case was examined and he corroborated the facts of the complainant and stated that he saw Upadhyay was inside the house wherein accused persons Bittu a.k.a Lambu and other accused persons were hitting him with dandas/punches.

The accused Lambu and Arman Khan a.k.a Khan were arrested. “Some more persons involved in this crime have been identified. Efforts are on to arrest them,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

On investigation, it was revealed that some quarrel had taken place a few days back between the deceased and the alleged persons, in which the alleged persons were beaten by the deceased and his friends.

“The present incident was a backlash to that incident. However, this is subject to verification,” the DCP added.

