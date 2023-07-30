Man beaten to death in Kolkata following quarrel over purchase of liquor

Kolkata, July 30 A man on Sunday was allegedly beaten to death here by a group of people following a quarrel over the purchase of liquor from a shop, the police said, adding two persons have been arrested in this connection.

The deceased has been identified as Sushanta Mondal.

It has been learnt that an argument broke out between a staff of the liquor shop and Mondal when the latter came to the outlet at Dhakuria crossing in south Kolkata to purchase liquor.

As the heated discussion aggravated, the shop employee came out of the shop and, with the help of some of his local associates, began beating up Mondal, who eventually fell unconscious on the ground.

Mondal was later taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The local residents, enraged by the incident and Mondal's death, tried to ransack the liquor shop.

A huge police contingent reached the spot to control the situation.

People also staged protests by blocking the road, which resulted in traffic congestion in the area.

​The liquor shop staff and one of his associates have been arrested.

