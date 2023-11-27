Man beaten to death in road rage case in UP village

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 27 In an incident of road rage, a 28-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks by three men on Sunday night in a village in Uttar Pradesh. All three of the accused have been arrested.

According to police, the incident occurred when Salman, a resident of Narainpur Village under Ghughuli police station, was attacked outside Ballo Village after his motorcycle collided with a cycle.

ASP Atish Kumar Singh said that Salman had collided with a cyclist named Vishram while riding his motorcycle. Subsequently, Vishram summoned his two sons from Ballo Village, and together they assaulted Salman with sticks, resulting in his death.

The body has been sent for post mortem, police said.

