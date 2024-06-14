Man beaten to death over land dispute in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 14 A man was beaten to death by a group over a land dispute in Telangana's Narayanpet district on Friday, police said.

The ghastly incident occurred in Chinnaporla village of Utkoor mandal.

Guvvali Sanju, 28, was attacked by a group of villagers with sticks. They continued thrashing him after he collapsed on the ground. He was later shifted to a hospital in Mahabubnagar, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The visuals of the assailants thrashing Sanju were extensively shared on different social media platforms. When the police shifted the victim’s body for autopsy, his family members and relatives staged a protest. They alleged that police failed to respond when they dialled 100.

Taking serious note of the complaint, Inspector General of Police (Multi zone-II) G. Sudheer Babu suspended Bijja Srinivasulu, Sub-Inspector, Utkoor Police Station for neglecting duties. It has come to the notice of the IGP that Bijja Srinivasulu, a responsible Station House Officer, exhibited gross negligence and misconduct by failing to provide an appropriate and immediate response to a complaint at Utkoor Police Station, according to a police statement.

"Disciplinary proceedings against Bijja Srinivasulu are now contemplated. After careful consideration of the available material and the circumstances of the case, it has been determined that it is necessary in the public interest to place Bijja Srinivasulu under suspension," it said.

Meanwhile, police arrested four accused in the case.

Further investigations were on.

