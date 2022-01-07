Man beats 5-yr-old son to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 7 A five-year-old child was allegedly beaten to death by his father in the national capital, sources said on Friday.

According to an official, information was received from Max Hospital Saket, that a child was brought dead to the hospital.

Subsequently, the police reached the hospital and received the specific MLC.

The doctor told the police that the deceased child was brought by his mother at 10 p.m. in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

On inspection of the body, it was found that there were marks and bruises on both hands, legs, body and on the neck.

"During inquiry, the doctor stated that the deceased child's parents did not give information about their dead son," the official said, adding that the police then questioned the parents, but did not receive any satisfactory reply.

Later, it was learnt that an unknown man had called the police helpline stating that a father has mercilessly beaten his child and he died while on his way to Max Hospital.

The police have registered an FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The body of the child has been preserved at AIIMS hospital mortuary for conducting a post-mortem.

