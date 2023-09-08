Man beats wife to death in Delhi, arrested

New Delhi, Sep 8 A 30-year-old woman was thrashed by her husband here on Friday which led to her death, an official said.

According to police, a call was received at around 1.15 p.m. at Hauz Qazi police station that the husband had beaten his wife, and she was lying unconscious following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"The woman identified as Aafreen Naaj (30) was found lying unconscious in a room. She was shifted to hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead," said a senior police officer.

The spot was inspected by the Crime and FSL teams.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that Salman and his wife Aafreen were married about 10 years ago and have one son out of wedlock," said the official.

"Since the beginning, the behaviour of Salman was not quite proper towards his wife and they had been having strained relations. Today, Salman beat his wife with a wooden stick and consequently, she became unconscious," said the official.

"Salman has previously been involved in criminal incidents and he has been apprehended," the official added.

