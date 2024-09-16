Man booked for obscene dance before Rani Kamlapati's statue in Bhopal

Bhopal, Sep 16 A man has been booked for doing an alleged 'obscene dance' in front of the statue of 18th century Gond Queen, Rani Kamlapati, here in Bhopal on Monday.

A video surfaced on social media in which the man can be seen dancing in front of the statue located at Rani Kamlesh railway station in Bhopal. Probably, he was doing it to make a 'reel' for social media.

Calling it an obscene act, BJP leader and Bhopal MP Alok Sharma met Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra and demanded tough action against the person, including imposition of the National Security Act (NSA).

Talking to media persons, Alok Sharma claimed the man in the viral video is Jitendra, a cop posted in the 23rd battalion of Madhya Pradesh Police.

However, Bhopal Police Commissioner Mishra, talking to IANS said, "The person has been booked under Section 296 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). We will reveal the identity of the accused following an investigation into the matter soon."

A life-size statue of Rani Kamlapati was established at Habibganj railway station after it was redeveloped under the PPP model in 2021. The state's first such large-scale PPP model railway station was renamed after Gond Queen Rani Kamlapati two years back.

According to the MP government's statement, Rani Kamlapati was the widow of Nizam Shah of the Gond dynasty of the 18th century, which ruled Ginnorgarh, around 55 km from Bhopal. Nizam Shah is credited with building the seven-storey Kamlapati Palace in Bhopal.

