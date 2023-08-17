Man booked in Goa for insulting national flag

Panaji, Aug 17 The police in Goa have booked one person for allegedly insulting the national flag on social media, an official said on Thursday.

As per the FIR, offence has been registered against one Nazario D'Souza from Santa Cruz in North Goa, under Section 500 of the IPC, and Section 2 of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The Old Goa police acted on complaint filed by one Inacio Pereira, also from Santa Cruz, stating that the "accused person had depicted the Prime Minister as chameleon on the national flag, which he posted on Facebook, thereby insulting the national flag".

According to Inacio Pereira, he found the post on Facebook on the eve of Independence day.

A senior police officer told IANS that a notice has been sent to Nazario D'Souza.

