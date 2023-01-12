Man breaches PM Modi's security in Karnataka's Hubballi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome at Karnataka’s Hubballi where he will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival on Thursday evening. After arriving at Hubballi, PM Modi held a road show and his supporters welcomed him by showering with flowers.

In a viral video, a man tried to garland PM Modi while he was waving at the people from his convoy on the road and the person ran near the PM, breaching his security cover. The man was pulled away immediately by both PM’s security forces and local police personnel. News agency ANI shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “A young man breaches security cover of PM Modi to give him a garland, pulled away by security personnel, during his roadshow in Hubballi.