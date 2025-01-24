Man burnt alive in Bihar; domestic dispute suspected

Patna, Jan 24 A man has been allegedly burnt alive in a suspected case of a domestic dispute at Pilkhi Gajapati village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, leaving Sudhir Kumar (30), the younger son of Ram Chandra Dubey, dead. He was allegedly set afire after being sprinkled with kerosene oil.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and detained the accused woman, identified as Neetu Devi, Sudhir’s sister-in-law.

According to local residents, Sudhir Kumar was frequently involved in disputes with his sister-in-law and nephew.

These arguments often escalated into fights, with this incident being the latest in a series of such altercations.

Sudhir Kumar’s sister-in-law Neetu Devi and nephew have been named as accused in this incident.

The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the altercation and the circumstances leading to Sudhir Kumar’s murder.

The district police recovered the dead body and sent for the post-mortem in Sadar Hospital.

According to Pragya Kumari, the 'Mukhiya' of Pilkhi Gajapati Panchayat, Sudhir Kumar had a history of mental illness and drug use.

"Sudhir often sold his land under the influence of intoxication. When confronted by his family members, this would lead to quarrels, often escalating into physical fights," Pragya Kumari said.

Villagers reported that Sudhir frequently clashed with his sister-in-law, Neetu Devi, and her son.

These long-standing tensions may have contributed to the altercation on Friday morning.

Muzaffarpur Rural SP Vidya Sagar confirmed the incident, stating: “A young man from Pilkhi Gajapati village in the Sakra police station area was killed. His partially burnt body was recovered from the village. The deceased's father alleged that his son was burnt alive. The victim’s sister-in-law has been arrested, while the nephew is on the run.”

Police have assured that efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused.

