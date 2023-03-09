Man caught for vandalising idol of Lord Hanuman in Indore temple

A man has been arrested for allegedly vandalising the idol of Lord Hanuman at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said on Thursday.

The incident was reported under Bhawar Kuan police station limits in the district on Wednesday night. The accused has been identified as Rahul Sen, around 40 years old, a resident of Ashok Nagar District.

On getting information about the incident, BJP corporator Manish Sharma and his supporters reached the spot and informed the police about the matter.

Bhawarkuan Police station in charge Shashikant Chaurasia said, "The accused entered inside the temple in an inebriated state and messed up things. The local people caught the accused and handed over to the police. There was paint of statue on his hands and clothes."

"A case has been registered under sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC. Further investigation into the matter is underway," he added.

"The accused has been taken into the custody and interrogation was going on. The eye witnesses who caught the accused were also questioned and a detailed investigation into the matter would be done. The accused still seems to in the inebriated condition and he would be further questioned when he gets normal. If any other person will be found to be involved in the matter then action will be taken against them too," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

