Man charred to death in Delhi's Trilokpuri

New Delhi, March 10 A 70-year-old man died after a fire broke out in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Niroti Lal, a resident of Trilokpuri

According to police, the patrolling staff noticed a fire at around 2 a.m. near block-15 in Trilokpuri.

"The staff made a police control room call and local police immediately reached the spot. Fire tenders also arrived at the spot and extinguished the fire. The charred body of a male was found inside the jhuggi (shanty)," said a senior police official.

Niroti's wife lives with his son in law Jaipal Singh and three children. Jaipal Singh accompanied the body in an ambulance to the LBS hospital.

"The crime team was summoned for spot inspection and photographs. An FSL team from Rohini was also called to collect evidence. Prima facie appears to be an incident of fire due to an electric short circuit," said the official.

The official said that further enquiry is under process.

