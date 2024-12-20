Man commits suicide after Kerala Cooperative bank fails to return deposit

Idukki, Dec 20 With several Cooperative Banks in Kerala facing financial issues due to alleged manipulation, the body of a depositor was found hanging near the Kattapana Rural Development Cooperative Society on Friday morning.

In the suicide note, Babu blamed the Secretary and two staff members of the society for taking the extreme step.

Babu a, trader in Kattapana, had deposited Rs 25 lakh at the Society, and after his wife fell sick, he approached the organisation to withdraw the money.

With the "bank" going through difficult times, its officials told Babu that they would return his deposit in monthly instalments.

On Thursday, Babu approached the bank and returned disappointed after he failed to get money from the bank.

Babu's wife is under treatment at a hospital and he wanted money for her medical needs but failed to get it and was humiliated by the officials at the bank.

After Babu went missing from his house on Friday morning, a search was launched for him.

During the search, Babu's body was found hanging near the bank.

Notably, two years back, the local CPI-M leadership got control of the bank.

Hearing the news of the suicide of Babu, local Congress and BJP workers began a protest before the bank shouting slogans against the poor and "corrupt management" of the bank by the CPI-M.

The Congress party launched an agitation and demanded that the senior revenue officials in the district should come to get the inquest prepared, and unless they arrive, the body will not be allowed to be taken for the procedures.

Over the past two years, there has been a flood of complaints against numerous Cooperative Societies (banks) across the state.

The biggest scam of over Rs 100 crore surfaced at Thrissur at the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank.

The former Cooperative Minister and present CPI M legislator A. C. Moideen and former party legislator M. K. Kannan were all questioned a few times in relation to the scam that surfaced at the Karuvannur bank.

