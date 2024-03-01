Man commits suicide in Delhi's Imperial Club's basement

New Delhi, March 1 A 28-year-old man was found hanging in the basement of Imperial Club in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Das, a resident of Masoodpur in Vasant Kunj, who was working as an operator of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in the second basement of the club.

An officer said that the Vasant Kunj North Police Station control room received a call from Deepanshu, a security guard at Imperial Club at 2.58 a.m. regarding a suicide by hanging.

Deepanshu told the police that Chandan Das was on night duty from 8.00 p.m. to 8.00 a.m. and he was found hanging by a stole in the basement of the club.

“On enquiry, it was found that Chandan Das had a spat with his wife. Before committing suicide he made a video call to his mother,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), Rohit Meena.

After getting the video call, Chandan Das’ distraught wife and mother rushed to the Imperial Club and informed the guard, who then checked the basement and found that the man had committed suicide by hanging.

“The crime team was called and an investigation was conducted,” said the DCP.

