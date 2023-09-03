Man commits suicide in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 3 Chandan Mondal (38), an employee of an event- management company in Kolkata, committed suicide after jumping from the third floor of a popular and posh shopping mall at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Sunday.

Police recovered his body and immediately shifted him to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

His wife Priyanka Mondal claimed that her husband was going under tremendous mental pressure at his workplace following which he was under depression for quite some time.

“On Sunday, I received a message on my mobile from my husband pleading for mercy as he was unable to cope up with the pressure. For quite some he was under tremendous mental pressure because of the utter humiliation at his office by his reporting manager.

“When I asked him whether his service has been terminated he replied asking me that something of that sort has happened. I tried to encourage him. But there was no reply from the other end. Later we were informed about the suicide,” she said.

His body has been sent for post-mortem purposes. Police have started investigating the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor