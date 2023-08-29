Man commits suicide in south Delhi hotel

New Delhi, Aug 29 A 28-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a south Delhi hotel on Tuesday, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Haldar, a resident of Jawahar Park.

According to police, around 1 p.m., a PCR call was received at the CR Park police station regarding the suicide of the caller's brother in a hotel in the CR Park area.

Upon arriving at the scene, the deceased was discovered lying on the bed in a hotel room.

"The CATS ambulance staff confirmed his passing away. The father and brother said that they had received a call from the hotel staff informing them that their guest, Rahul Haldar, hadn't opened the door and had exceeded the check-out time," said a senior police official.

"Upon arriving at the hotel, the father, brother, and hotel staff broke down the door and found Haldar hanging from the ceiling fan. They brought him down and placed him on the bed," said the official.

The official said that Haldar had checked into the hotel on Monday at 11 p.m. for a one-day stay, and his check-out was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Haldar had personally written his father's mobile number in the hotel's guest entry register and on the room wall, seemingly to inform his family members before his death. Additionally, he had searched online for 'How to tie a hangman's knot' on his mobile phone, which indicates that he took his own life,” said the official.

"Inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated, and the body has been transported to the mortuary at AIIMS Hospital," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor