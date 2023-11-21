Man commits suicide inside mosque in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 21 A 26-year-old man committed suicide by hanging inside a mosque in the Khanpur Gurjar area under the Gangoh police station in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, the police said.

Aamir, a resident of Shamli, who was visiting his brother in Khanpur Gurjar, was caught on camera ending his life by hanging. The incident took place on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Dehat), Sagar Jain, said that after Aamir offered namaz, he used a ladder and a rope inside the mosque to hang himself.

The police, alerted to the scene, reviewed the CCTV footage and confirmed the sequence of events.

Station House Officer, Avinash Gautam, and the police team reached the mosque and the body was sent for post-mortem after informing the man's family.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

