Man connected with firing at Kapil Sharma’s Canada cafe arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 28 A man has been apprehended in Delhi for his alleged role in the multiple shootings at comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kaps cafe in Canada.

Mansingh Sekhon, accused of providing weapons and a vehicle to the shooters involved in the July attack, fled Canada in August and returned to India.

The Delhi Crime Branch, led by DCP Sanjeev Yadav, arrested Sekhon, who is also known as Bandhu Maan Singh Shekhon, a prominent member of the Goldy Dhillon gang. Authorities seized a Chinese PX-3 pistol during the operation. The accused has a long criminal record and faces multiple cases in India.

The cafe in Vancouver has been the target of three separate firing incidents since July. The most recent shooting in October occurred barely two weeks after the cafe reopened following the earlier attacks.

Speaking about the incidents, Kapil Sharma addressed the matter during a press conference on November 26.

He said, “This incident happened in Canada... in Vancouver... and I think there were three firing incidents there. I feel that, according to the rules there, maybe the police don't have enough power to control such things. But when our case happened, it was taken up at the federal level. Just like we have our Central Government here, the matter was discussed in the Canadian Parliament.”

He further added, “I believe that whatever God does, we can't always understand the reason behind it. Many people called me and told me that several such incidents had happened there earlier as well. But when the firing happened at our cafe, it became big news. Now the police there and the law-and-order system are taking steps to make improvements.”

Authorities have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with Delhi Police coordinating with Canadian authorities to ensure that all parties involved in the attacks are held accountable.

The arrest of Sekhon is seen as a significant step towards solving the case and reinforcing the safety of Indian nationals and business owners abroad.

The repeated attacks on Kaps cafe had raised serious concerns over security and the reach of organised crime, prompting both Canadian and Indian authorities to take decisive action.

