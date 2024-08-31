Man consumes phenyl in protest amid Jamnagar floods

Jamnagar, Aug 31 Heavy rains across Gujarat have led to widespread flooding, affecting several areas in Jamnagar. Amidst this turmoil, a young man named Vipul Bhambi, frustrated by the lack of basic facilities and inaction of local officials, ended up consuming phenyl.

Bhambi lodged a complaint against the District Development Officer (DDO) during a presentation at the Jamnagar Zilla Panchayat. He later consumed phenyl in front of the officials and is now hospitalised in Jamnagar.

In his complaint, he questioned the purpose of officials if basic issues remain unresolved. His frustration peaked when he consumed phenyl in front of the officers, highlighting the failure of the authorities to address the community's needs.

Sources reveal that “residents of Gokul Dham, Pranami, and Dwarkesh societies in Chela 2 village suffer due to inadequate infrastructure." During the rains, these residents were trapped indoors for three to five days, with no proper bridges to facilitate movement.

“Repeated representations have been made to the district panchayat about these issues, but little action has been taken. The village sarpanch also alleges that there has been no progress in improving the conditions in these societies, particularly during the monsoon. Despite the young man's drastic action, which led to the delay in his hospitalisation, the problems persist,” sources from Jamnagar added.

Jamnagar Collector Bhavin Pandya said: “District administration’s priority is to provide immediate relief and ensure the safety of the people. Over the past 3-4 days, heavy rains have caused various dams to overflow, leading to widespread flooding and waterlogging in several areas.”

Pandya reported that the district administration, with the support of the Army, NDRF, and SDRF, has rescued 15,000 to 20,000 individuals trapped by the floods. These people have been relocated to relief camps where food and medical care are arranged. With additional support from NGOs, over 30,000 food packets have been distributed over the last two days.

Floods have damaged infrastructure, including blocking the road connecting Padana Patiya to Changa Patiya and washing away a portion of a bridge over Sir PN Road. The Indian Army and additional sanitation workers from Surat have been deployed to assist with rescue and cleanup operations.

As the rain subsides, a damage assessment has begun. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has reviewed the situation. The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rains in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, with a heavy rainfall warning issued for Jamnagar and surrounding districts.

The Chief Minister has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted him to discuss the flood situation and the ongoing relief efforts.

