Man crushed to death under MCD garbage truck, driver held

New Delhi, Feb 5 A 35-year-old man was crushed to death by a MCD garbage truck in South-west Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Azauddin Alam a.k.a Arjun, a resident of Chanakya Place, Dabri.

Sharing details, the police said that at 2 p.m. on Sunday, a PCR call regarding a fatal accident on Nala Road was received, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“A person named Chandu (25), a resident of the locality, said that he was riding a Scooty towards Nangal Raya via Nala Road, with Azauddin as the pillion rider,” the police said.

When he reached near the Aggarwal Sweets, one MCD garbage loading truck driven by Rajesh Ali (49), a resident of Dwarka, hit the Scooty from the right side.

“The Scooty skidded and the pillion rider fell on the right side towards the truck and was crushed by the tyres of the truck. A case under Section 304A of the IPC has been registered and the driver has been arrested,” the police said.

