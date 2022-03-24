Man, daughter found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi

New Delhi, March 24 A 32-year-old man and his 10-year-old daughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house in Delhi's Metro Vihar Phase II area.

The police said that a relative of the deceased informed them about the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Suresh, and the name of his daughter was withheld by the police.

The police said that Suresh's body was found on the bed while his daughter's body was seen hanging from the ceiling.

The police also said that there was a possibility that Suresh may have first killed his daughter and then committed suicide. However, the police said this was only an initial speculation.

"His daughter was suffering from bouts of fits after she fell from the second floor. Suresh had to take care of the girl. Due to this he lost his job," said the police. The mother of the girl who works as a cleaner wasn't home at the time of the incident.

No suicide note was recovered from the crime scene. The bodies were handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.

The police said that a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) level inquiry had been initiated into the case.

