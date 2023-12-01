Man detained for threatening special judge in UP

Sitapur, Dec 1 Police in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district have detained a 40-year-old man for allegedly sending a threat letter to a special judge of an SC/ST court.

In the letter, Krishna Kumar Dubey had asked special judge Ram Bilash Singh to recuse himself from two cases pending before him in his court and also accused him of not conducting a fair trial in a separate murder case.

Police had registered an FIR in this connection on Tuesday and security around Singh’s residence was beefed up. Sitapur SP Chakresh Mishra said the FIR was lodged under charges of IPC 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from carrying duty), IPC 506 (criminal intimidation) against Dubey at Kotwali police station.

Mishra said during interrogation Krishna, a farmer, denied writing any letter and instead said he had lodged a complaint against the judge in the Allahabad High Court.

Singh in his complaint said he received the letter via speed post in his court office on November 28.

The letter cited the trial of a 2016 murder case in his court.

